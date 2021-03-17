Garage fire in Hesperia leaves man dead and woman hospitalized

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are continuing to investigate a garage fire in Hesperia that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.

It happened on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at approximately 9:39 a.m., in the 16200 block of Orange Street in Hesperia.

Deputies from the Hesperia Police Station along with personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire responded and located smoke showing from a detached, single car garage.

While crews were initiating a fire attack, bystanders advised that people may be inside the structure. Crews made entry and quickly located two victims, a male and a female, and rescued them from the garage.

The unidentified male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The unidentified female was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a San Bernardino County Fire news release, the single car garage, being used as a living quarters was badly damaged by smoke and fire. No working smoke detector was found inside the structure.

It took firefighters approximately 10 minutes to knock-down the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sheriff’s Bombs and Arson Detail responded to the location to conduct the investigation along with County Fire investigators.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

