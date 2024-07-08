Fullerton Woman Arrested for Murder of Her Ex-Boyfriend at His Apple Valley Home

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old Fullerton woman was arrested for the murder of her ex-boyfriend after she drove to his home in Apple Valley and shot him, officials said.

On Sunday, July 7, 2024, deputies with the Apple Valley Police Department were requested to respond to a home in the 13500 block of Bordeaux Court.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a family member and neighbors providing medical aid to Shaun Griffith, 45, of Apple Valley, who suffered injury from a gunshot wound.

Further medical care was rendered by deputies and emergency medical personnel, and Griffith was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving measures, Griffith was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and assumed the investigation. During the investigation, it was discovered Griffith’s ex-girlfriend, April Green, shot Griffith outside his home and fled in a vehicle.

Deputies located Green near Apple Valley Road and Sitting Bull Road where she was taken into custody without incident.

April Green was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center for PC 187-Murder and is being held without bail. Green is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on July 9, 2024.

Hailey Griffith shared a photo with members of the VVNG Facebook group and said, “Just so y’all can put a face to the name. Shaun Griffith was my dad. He was an amazing father, brother, and son. He was a nurse and served the high desert community for years… April was his ex girlfriend. She couldn’t handle him putting his kids first. He was a victim of domestic violence for multiple years. There’s now a little boy without a father. Please remember this before jumping to any conclusions. He did nothing to deserve this. Truly, I know everyone says that but she was unprovoked. She showed up on his birthday to hurt him.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Justin Applegate, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)