Full-grown mountain lion tried attacking pet cat at a home in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is warning the public after a full-grown mountain lion attempted to attack a cat.

It happened on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at about 11:29 pm, in the front yard of a residence in the 12000 block of Tamiani Road.

VVNG recently reported on a large cat sighting that occurred on April 26th in the same general area. The homeowner shared Ring cam footage showing the big cat sniffing around the front porch.

Sheriff’s officials said during the latest incident the fully-grown mountain lion tried to attack the reporting party’s cat. “When deputies responded they were unable to locate the mountain lion,” stated officials.

The department provided the public with some tips courtesy of wildlife.gov.

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Do not hike, bike, or jog at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Stay alert on trails. Keep a close watch on small children and off leash pets.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.* Do not crouch down or bend over.

Residents are encouraged to report all sightings to the Apple Valley Animal Shelter at (760) 240-7555 during normal business hours or after-hours emergency line at (760) 961-6001. As always for all emergencies dial 911.

