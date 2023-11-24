Fuel Leak at Hesperia Gas Station Prompts Fire Department Response

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An approximate 15-gallon fuel leak at a gas station in Hesperia triggered a prompt response from the San Bernardino County Fire Department and Cal Fire.

The incident, which occurred at the Circle K gas station in the 11400 block of Fashion Court, raised concerns regarding the potential hazards associated with fuel leaks.

Upon receiving reports of a hazardous material response, fire personnel arrived at the scene at approximately 1:19 p.m. on November 24, 2023.

Emergency responders discovered an SUV leaking a substantial amount of fuel, estimated to be around 15 gallons.

As a precautionary measure, the entrance to the parking lot was temporarily closed. An employee from inside was evacuated ensuring the safety of both customers and employees.

The area was closed off to ensure there was no immediate threat. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Thanks to the preparedness of the gas station employees, a fuel containment kit was promptly utilized to minimize the impact of the leak.

Such kits are specifically designed to absorb and contain fuel spills, mitigating any potential risks posed by these types of occurrences.

The Circle K gas station took swift action by temporarily evacuating the area and employing appropriate safety measures.

A fuel leak, regardless of its size, can pose fire hazards, environmental damage, and health risks if not addressed promptly and effectively.

