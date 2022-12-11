Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her.

Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to Hesperia, California shortly after.

Many knew Shelby from her various jobs serving the community, including as a Marketing manager for Jersey Mike’s Subs in Hesperia and later advancing to a new position at Johnny Carino’s in Victorville.

(Trinica Janay Padilla (center) shared a photo with Shelby- Facebook)

“This is Shelby. Some of you may know her most of you don’t. I had the pleasure of spending most of my days with her for almost 3 years. She was just the most amazing person you would ever meet. The way people gravitated to her was so awesome to see. And she commanded the attention of any room she walked into. She was beautiful smart funny caring like no other and she made me laugh on some of my worse days,” wrote Trinica Janay Padilla.

Despite her cancer diagnosis, Shelby still found a way to inspire the people around her.

“Through her battle, she smiled effortlessly and never gave up hope. I’ve never seen anyone as brave as Shelby… I’d like to extend my condolences to Shelby’s mom and brother and the rest of her family and friends. I’m so sorry for your loss,” Padilla wrote.

Her smile was something that most described as a shining light.

“Your smile could melt the coldest heart and brighten the darkest room. I will always remember you as the funny kid next door whom I would tease and make fun of. You were a trooper and hard worker and friend to so many,” said friend Tony Alsup.

The family of Shelby also shared their heartfelt messages on social media, remembering their loved one.

“Well I don’t even know where to begin, I lost my Niece to her battle with that freaking cancer. You were the brightest smile when you walked into a room you will truly be missed. ” wrote her Uncle Vince “Vinny” Nardi.

Her mother Cheryl Marino wrote,

“Today I lost my baby Girl! Shelby Lynn Marino, words can’t even say how I feel. I’m so numb!! She touched everyone’s heart with her caring heart, smile, and love for everyone!! I don’t know what I’m gonna do without her!!! My heart is Broken!! F*** Cancer!! She’s one of God’s angels now!! Fly high with the butterflies my Shelbers, my Dink!! I LOVE YOU MORE! – Mom”

Shelby is survived by her mother Cheryl Nardi Marino and brother Dominic Marino.

