15 freewayAll NewsFeatured

Friday morning rollover crash on SB I-15 in Cajon Pass caused a traffic jam for several miles

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 27, 2023
15 freeway traffic accident in the cajon pass
(photo: Moris Escobar)

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rollover crash between a car and a semi-tractor trailer delayed traffic for hours in the Cajon Pass for the Friday morning commute.

It happened at about 4:23 a.m., on Friday, October 27, 2023, along the southbound I-15, approximately one mile after the Cleghorn Road offramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a silver four-door sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed, changing lanes, and passing other vehicles when it clipped the front end of a semi.

The impact caused the sedan to overturn and land on its roof between the #2 and #3 lanes. No injuries were reported in the accident.

Related Articles

Traffic was affected and some people reported 2-3 hour delays during the morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol Inland Office is handling the investigation into the collision.

(photo: Moris Escobar)
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 27, 2023
Back to top button