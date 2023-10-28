Friday morning rollover crash on SB I-15 in Cajon Pass caused a traffic jam for several miles

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rollover crash between a car and a semi-tractor trailer delayed traffic for hours in the Cajon Pass for the Friday morning commute.

It happened at about 4:23 a.m., on Friday, October 27, 2023, along the southbound I-15, approximately one mile after the Cleghorn Road offramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a silver four-door sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed, changing lanes, and passing other vehicles when it clipped the front end of a semi.

The impact caused the sedan to overturn and land on its roof between the #2 and #3 lanes. No injuries were reported in the accident.

Traffic was affected and some people reported 2-3 hour delays during the morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol Inland Office is handling the investigation into the collision.

(photo: Moris Escobar)

