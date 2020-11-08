Freezing temperatures tonight and Monday night in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The cold weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning for the Victor Valley.

According to the agency, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees are expected overnight with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

The freeze warning will remain in effect late-night and again on Monday night. Meanwhile, the wind advisory will continue to remain in effect until 10:00 PM this evening.

Showers and mountain snow will continue at times through tonight and the precipitation will taper off overnight, with dry conditions in store for Monday and much of next week.

Extreme Cold Safety Tips:

Minimize travel. Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold. Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel. Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc. Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts. Check on the elderly. Bring pets inside.

Pets:

Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. It’s a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it’s untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. (source: avma.org)

Freezing Pipes:

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect from freezing.

Additional Rainfall amounts through Sunday night. (Graphic courtesy of the NWS)

Additional snowfall amounts through Sunday night. (Graphic courtesy of the NWS)

