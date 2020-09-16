All News
Free tire disposal this Saturday in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Apple Valley residents are invited to dispose of tires free of charge at Lion’s Park on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cost of the event is covered by Cal-Recycle’s Local Government Waste Tire Amnesty Program and is hosted by the Town of Apple Valley Code Enforcement Department and Burrtec Waste.
Lion’s Park is located on South Outer Highway 18, between Flathead and Dale Evans Parkway.
- Passenger car and light truck tires are accepted with proof of address.
- Limit loads to nine tires at a time.
- No rims will be accepted and no commercial dealers please.
- Community Cleanup Day has been postponed.
- Trash, yard waste and other household debris will not be accepted at this event.
Town officials said masks are required and residents who are displaying or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, will be turned away and asked to return to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection (HHW) collection site two weeks after symptoms subside.
The HHW Collection Facility will be open on Saturday at 13450 Nomwaket Road, south of Highway 18 in Apple Valley. The facility is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a complete list of accepted items visit the Household Hazardous Waste page at AppleValley.org.
For questions on these or any other programs that help keep Apple Valley beautiful, please email code@applevalley.org or call Apple Valley Code Enforcement at (760) 240-7560.
