All News
Free spay and neuter clinics Dec. 3 and Jan. 21 for for dogs and cats owned by Victorville residents
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville has announced two separate dates where they will provide free spay and neuter clinics for local pets.
The free procedure is only being granted to dogs and cats owned by City of Victorville residents.
These clinics are established to not only help local residents save money, but to keep their pets healthy, and reduce the number of animals being euthanized each year as a result of companion animal overpopulation
In circumstances where pet owners are required to bare the cost of this procedure, the price can range anywhere between $50-500, with the lower price typically being subsidized through a public agency.
Clinics will be held at Hesperia Veterinary Services, 1011 Santa Fe Avenue E #101 in Hesperia.
Appointments are required and space is limited.
To schedule an appointment, residents should email animalcontrol@victorvilleca.gov. For more information, visit vv.city/animalclinics.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
15 freeway5 days ago
1 dead, others injured after a wrong-way crash on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
-
All News5 days ago
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Driver killed on Mariposa Road in Victorville identified as a 25-year-old man
-
All News6 days ago
25-year-old arrested after random attack on an elderly man in Victorville
-
15 freeway6 days ago
Helicopter shuts down 15 freeway after multi-vehicle crash in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old critically injured on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville man and his wife indicted for trafficking methamphetamine
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Woman and child airlifted after a Friday morning crash in Adelanto