Free spay and neuter clinics Dec. 3 and Jan. 21 for for dogs and cats owned by Victorville residents

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville has announced two separate dates where they will provide free spay and neuter clinics for local pets.

The free procedure is only being granted to dogs and cats owned by City of Victorville residents.

These clinics are established to not only help local residents save money, but to keep their pets healthy, and reduce the number of animals being euthanized each year as a result of companion animal overpopulation

In circumstances where pet owners are required to bare the cost of this procedure, the price can range anywhere between $50-500, with the lower price typically being subsidized through a public agency.

(City of Victorville)

Clinics will be held at Hesperia Veterinary Services, 1011 Santa Fe Avenue E #101 in Hesperia.

Appointments are required and space is limited.

To schedule an appointment, residents should email animalcontrol@victorvilleca.gov. For more information, visit vv.city/animalclinics.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.