FREE Shred-Fest, Compost Giveaway, & Recycling at Victor Valley MRF: Aug. 3

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Looking to clear out some old paperwork, electronics, appliances, mattresses, and more? Don’t miss our Free Shred-Fest, Mulch Giveaway, and Recycling Event at the Victor Valley Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event will feature drive-through document shredding, a compost giveaway, disposal of electronic waste and appliances, and free mattress and box spring recycling. Activities offered at this event are FREE and available to residents of the High Desert.

The Victor Valley MRF is located at 17000 Abbey Lane in Victorville, just off Stoddard Wells Road. This event is sponsored by Burrtec Waste Industries in collaboration with the City of Victorville.

Free Shred-Fest : High Desert residents can bring up to four banker boxes of paper documents up to 20 pounds each for secure shredding. A shredding company will be onsite so residents can watch as their documents are shredded. Shredding will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until the shred truck reaches full capacity.

To facilitate quick service, attendees are encouraged to have their paper boxes loaded in their car trunks for easy unloading by event staff.

Free Compost Giveaway: Area residents can pick up free compost during this event. Residents need to bring their own bins to transport compost home. Burrtec employees will load the bins. The combined limit is 50 gallons per resident.

Free Drop-off of TVs, Computers, Appliances, Scrap Metal, and E-Waste: Area residents and businesses can drop off TVs, computers, scrap metal, and appliances for free.

Free Recycling of Mattresses & Box Springs : Twin, full, queen, and king mattresses and box springs, along with futon mattresses can be dropped off for FREE by residents. No sleeper beds, crib mattresses, or mattresses from businesses will be permitted.

CRV Bottle and Can Buy Back : The MRF’s buy-back center will be open during the event for residents to redeem CRV bottles and cans. The Buy Back Center is also open to the public throughout the year Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For current prices, call (760) 241-1284.

Attendees must remain in their vehicles until directed by an attendant to unload their items.

The Victor Valley MRF serves as the processing center for recyclables from Apple Valley and Victorville’s curbside and commercial/business recycling programs. The MRF is also a buy-back and drop-off recycling center open to the public and businesses. The MRF is regularly open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Saturdays and Sundays except for special events.

The City of Victorville provides additional free and convenient disposal options for residents year-round including the Victorville Recycling Drop Off Center, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center, and more. Visit VictorvilleCA.gov/DumpItRightVV for more information. Help us keep Victorville clean, and DumpItRightVV! Thanks to the city’s free disposal services, it’s easier than you think to dispose of unwanted items the right way.

For inquiries about the Shred-Fest event or other recycling and disposal programs, please contact our Environmental Programs Division at (760) 955-8615.





