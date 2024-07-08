Free Kitchen Food Scrap Containers Available for Victorville Residents

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – In an effort to reduce landfill waste and promote composting, we are pleased to announce that Victorville residents can receive a FREE kitchen food scrap container from the City of Victorville.

The containers will be distributed to residents at the City’s Concerts in the Park at Hook Park July 12 and 19, and they are available for pickup at City Hall or the Victorville City Library during hours of operation. No appointment is necessary.

Residents can pick up a free kitchen food scrap container at the Code Compliance counter on the first floor of City Hall, 14343 Civic Dr., Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can also pick up a free container at the Victorville City Library located at 15011 Circle Dr., Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These containers are designed to help households manage organic waste efficiently, making it convenient and easy to keep food scraps separate from trash. Food scraps include any meal leftovers, fruit and vegetable peelings, eggshells, coffee grounds, meat, fish, poultry and bones, beans, bread, and more.

As a reminder, all food scraps must be bagged and tied shut before placing the bag into the GREEN organics cart. Residents are encouraged to use any regular plastic bags for the collection of food scraps. Biodegradable bags are NOT necessary.

Please be sure to empty any beverages or liquid foods into the kitchen drain and not into the kitchen food scrap container. The kitchen food scrap containers are made available through a grant funded by California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).

For more information about organic waste recycling, residents should call the Environmental Programs Division at (760) 955-8615 or visit VictorvilleCA.gov/Recycle.

Learn how to properly dispose of your trash, recycling, and organics and #DumpItRightVV!





