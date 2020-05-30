Free Food Drive-Thru Outreach at First Assembly of God in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley residents in need of extra food are invited to the City Serve Outreach event hosted by First Assembly of God from 9 am to 12 pm today, May, 30th.

“We have over 2000 boxes of free food to give away to our community,” stated Pastor Trevor DeLaHoussaye. “In order to receive boxes of food, we encourage anyone who is in need to attend our drive-through. Volunteers will load the boxes of food in the back of your cars.”

City Serve is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders connected to overcome brokenness. Through their partnership, Victorville First Church is able to help meet the physical needs of the surrounding community.

“This is an exciting opportunity to further the Gospel and bless our surrounding community with free food,” stated DeLaHoussaye.

First Assembly of God is located at 15260 Nisqualli Road Victorville. You can register to volunteer via the following link: City Serve Outreach

