Free food drive on Bonanza Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Iglesia de Restauración (Church of Restoration) is hosting a free food drive-thru outreach today.

The church plans on giving away 400 food donations to families that need assistance in the Victor Valley.

Also available at no cost and until supplies last, baby food, candy, school supplies, small carpets, Christmas boxes, and bags.

Donations will be handed out to people in their vehicles while waiting in a drive-thru line.

The free food/shop drive will take place from 9am to 12pm on May 30th at 14830 Bonanza Road in Victorville.

“35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” – Matthew 25:35-36

