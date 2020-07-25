Free drought-tolerant class via Zoom hosted by the City of Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville in collaboration with the Mojave Water Agency and the Alliance for Water Awareness and Conservation will host the class, Drought Tolerant Plants from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 on Zoom.

This live, online class is free and open to all Victor Valley Residents. Registration is required and available by email at dmccormick@victorvillca.gov or by calling (760) 955-2016.

This class is designed to inform residents of the benefits of drought tolerant plants. Specifically, participants will learn to effectively care for these desert adaptive plants through proper watering and maintenance.

“Learning the water consumption of drought tolerant plants and applying the right irrigation enables plants to thrive in our desert climate,” said Donna McCormick, Water Conservation Supervisor for the City of Victorville. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the Mojave Water Agency and the Alliance for Water Awareness and Conservation on this informational class that is free of charge to all Victor Valley residents.”

For more information about drought tolerant, desert adaptive plants visit vv.city/waterwiseplants; or call the City of Victorville Water Conservation Division at (866) 955-4426.

The City of Victorville is hosting a separate Zoom meeting asking for the public’s ideas on how to make future city Parks and Recreation programs better. That meeting will take place on July 26 at 6:00 PM.

Have ideas on how we can make future #cityofvv Parks and Recreation programs better? We hope you’ll share your suggestions and attend our Parks and Recreation Master Plan Meeting on July 28 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To register visit https://t.co/hIztPU9XXr. pic.twitter.com/KMY89pGS3o — City of Victorville (@cityofvv) July 25, 2020

