 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Free Community Tours Offer Behind-the-Scenes Look at Victorville City Government

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 24, 2024 | 2:17 pmLast Updated: May 24, 2024 | 2:17 pm
Free Community Tours Offer Behind-the-Scenes Look at Victorville City Government

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Curious to know more about how Victorville City government works? Want insights into the strategic plans for the High Desert’s largest City? Register today for a VV101 Bus Tour hosted by the City of Victorville.

The free, four-hour guided tours are being offered June 11, 24, and 27 for community members to gain a behind-the-scenes look at Victorville operations, services, and strategic priorities. Attendees will be among a very select few to drive the apron at the Southern California Logistics Airport or to walk the campus of the new Victorville Wellness Center.

“In contrast to a typical citizens academy that can take 12 weeks to complete, we’ve designed this quick, guided tour to give our community valuable insight and to connect about important strategic initiatives,” said Victorville Mayor Liz Becerra. “I invite you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn about how our City government works in a short, engaging format.”

Also included in the tour is how the city budget works, plans for Old Town, infrastructure projects, capital improvements, community services, and a visit to the Materials Recovery Facility.

Participants will meet at Victorville City Hall for an introduction then board a climate-controlled bus for the tour. Opportunities will be provided to exit the bus to walk through various facilities. Refreshments will be provided.

Learn more and register at vv.city/Bustour.  Questions can be directed to the City’s Public Information Office at (760) 955-1681.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 24, 2024 | 2:17 pmLast Updated: May 24, 2024 | 2:17 pm

More Local News

Hesperia Woman on Federal Probation Arrested with a Controlled Substance During a Traffic Stop

May 24, 2024
Victorville welcomes Bobby Clemmer as the new Fire Chief, bringing extensive experience and local expertise to lead the Victorville Fire Department. Learn more about Clemmer's career journey and his vision for the department's future.

High Desert Native Bobby Clemmer Sworn in as New Victorville Fire Chief

May 24, 2024
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Thursday night in Phelan According to the CHP incident logs, San Bernardino County Firefighters responded promptly to the scene. Upon arrival, they pronounced the pedestrian deceased. The collision involved a Ford Mustang, which remained at the scene with a visibly damaged windshield. As a result of the incident, Johnson Road was closed in both directions to allow for a thorough investigation. The closure impacted local traffic and prompted drivers to seek alternative routes. The Victorville CHP Station is currently handling the investigation. As of now, no further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the collision or the identity of the pedestrian. For updates on this developing story, stay tuned to local news outlets and the Victorville CHP Station's announcements.

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Thursday Night in Phelan

May 24, 2024
Eastbound Lanes of Bear Valley Road Closed Due to Motorcycle Accident Investigation

Eastbound Lanes of Bear Valley Rd Closed at Balsam Rd Due to Motorcycle Accident

May 24, 2024
Back to top button