Free Community Tours Offer Behind-the-Scenes Look at Victorville City Government

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Curious to know more about how Victorville City government works? Want insights into the strategic plans for the High Desert’s largest City? Register today for a VV101 Bus Tour hosted by the City of Victorville.

The free, four-hour guided tours are being offered June 11, 24, and 27 for community members to gain a behind-the-scenes look at Victorville operations, services, and strategic priorities. Attendees will be among a very select few to drive the apron at the Southern California Logistics Airport or to walk the campus of the new Victorville Wellness Center.

“In contrast to a typical citizens academy that can take 12 weeks to complete, we’ve designed this quick, guided tour to give our community valuable insight and to connect about important strategic initiatives,” said Victorville Mayor Liz Becerra. “I invite you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn about how our City government works in a short, engaging format.”



Also included in the tour is how the city budget works, plans for Old Town, infrastructure projects, capital improvements, community services, and a visit to the Materials Recovery Facility.



Participants will meet at Victorville City Hall for an introduction then board a climate-controlled bus for the tour. Opportunities will be provided to exit the bus to walk through various facilities. Refreshments will be provided.



Learn more and register at vv.city/Bustour. Questions can be directed to the City’s Public Information Office at (760) 955-1681.





