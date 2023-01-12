Free bus and Metrolink service in San Bernardino County on February 4th for Transit Equity Day

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Everyone rides for free on February 4th! Every bus, every train, everywhere in San Bernardino County.

In honor of Transit Equity Day, the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is sponsoring free bus and train fares for everyone boarding San Bernardino County transit providers within the county.

Transit Equity Day offers a day off from paying fares for regular transit users and gives the transit-curious a no-charge chance to explore transportation options.

All five of San Bernardino County’s local bus systems and Metrolink will be participating in the free ride offer on February 4th, 2023.

Metrolink

Basin Transit

Mountain Transit

Needles Area Transit (NAT)

Omnitrans

Victor Valley Transit (VVTA)

In addition, anyone boarding Metrolink within San Bernardino County, will get their ride for free whether they are traveling within the County or going further afield.

Transit Equity Day is celebrated worldwide on February 4th to mark the birthday of Rosa Parks, who would have turned 110 this year. It was Parks, a Black seamstress in Montgomery, Alabama, who famously refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in December 1955. Her simple act of protest launched a local bus boycott as well as global recognition of

social inequalities. As a result of her actions, transit systems and communities worldwide became more equitable.

(Rosa Parks Day was created by the Michigan State Legislature and first celebrated in 1998.[ –PA 28 of 97)

“In addition to celebrating Parks’ memory,” says SBCTA Board President Art Bishop, “Transit Equity Day gives the opportunity to focus on how public transit systems make our communities fairer.”

Public transit improves equity in many ways, including:

Improving health by taking cars off the road, reducing car accidents and local pollution as well as providing affordable access to health care.

Providing a student-friendly budget option for transportation to education.

Boosting our economy by giving workers better access to jobs and consumers better access to shopping and entertainment.

Bettering our worldwide environment by reducing emissions.

To learn more about Transit Equity Day, click here (https://www.labor4sustainability.org/transit-equity-2022/ )

(source: Victor Valley Transit news release)