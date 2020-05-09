Free Box Fans Available to Seniors in San Bernardino County for Heat Relief

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — With temperatures nearing 100 degrees and our County Cooling Centers closed due to coronavirus restrictions, the Department of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) is pleased to share that approximately 150 purchased and donated box fans are available for eligible seniors in San Bernardino County.

“We recognize that the searing temperatures can not only be uncomfortable, but dangerous for some of our at-risk residents and this box fan distribution program should help until a time we can reopen our Cooling Centers,” said DAAS Director Sharon Nevins. “I would also like to give a special thanks to Molina Healthcare who stepped up and donated many of the fans we are able to provide to our County seniors.”

Seniors can call the Adult Protective Services hotline at (877) 565-2020 where they will be assessed for this and other needs. There are specific age requirements for services: individuals must be 65 and older, or 18-65 dependent adults and at risk for severe neglect or abuse. Callers to 211 will be directed to this program.

