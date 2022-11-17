Francis Jared Pusok arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) —Francis Jared Pusok was arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit overnight in the town of Apple Valley.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:35 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a business in the 20000 block of Bear Valley Road for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, later identified as Francis Pusok, assaulted the 25-year-old male clerk, and fled the location.

Deputy Dominguez observed Pusok’s vehicle in the area and attempted a traffic stop but Pusok did not yield, and a pursuit ensued.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “during the 4.6-mile pursuit, Pusok showed disregard for public safety when he failed to stop at posted stop signs, drove into opposing lanes, reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour in residential neighborhoods, and drove head-on towards deputies multiple times.”

The pursuit ended near Tussing Ranch Road and Navajo Road when Pusok crossed over the train tracks at a high rate of speed, causing his vehicle to roll.

Pusok, 38, a resident of Apple Valley, sustained injuries during the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff’s officials said that during the clean-up of the crash site, a handgun was located.

Pusok made national headlines in April 2015 after leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit while mounted on a stolen horse around the Deep Creek area. An NBC 4 news helicopter hovering high above the scene captured the moment that Pusok fell from the horse and was beaten by deputies during his arrest. In order to avoid litigation expenses the case was quickly settled for $650,000 and after the investigation 10 deputies were placed on administrative leave.

(May 2015)

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Article: VIDEO:10 Deputies Placed on Paid Leave Following Video of Suspect Beating