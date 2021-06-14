All News
Four-way stop sign to be installed at Village Drive and Tawney Ridge Lane
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville intersection notorious for traffic collisions will now be controlled after the installation of a four-way stop sign.
City officials said crews would be out Monday morning installing new stop signs at the intersection of Village Drive and Tawney Ridge Lane between 7:00 am to noon.
The four-way stop is an interim measure that is part of a larger project to install a traffic signal at this intersection in 2022.
Motorists were urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the area.
Many of the local residents are happy to see the new four-way stop sign and hope it will slow down people driving through the residential area and ultimately resulting in fewer accidents.
