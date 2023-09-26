Four protestors arrested for assault Sunday afternoon in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed four people involved in a protest were arrested after assaulting a citizen with pepper spray and obstructing officers.

At about 11:00 am, on September 24, 2023, a group of approximately 40 people protested outside the Victorville Police Department on Amargosa Road in support of a 16-year-old girl who was body-slammed by an officer after a football game at Victor Valley High School on September 22nd.

Sheriff’s officials said the protesters gathered in front of, and in the area surrounding the station. At approximately 11:38 a.m., a deputy arrived at the west entrance to gain access to the station.

“Multiple subjects surrounded and attempted to enter the deputy’s vehicle. Multiple announcements were made over a loudspeaker advising the subjects to disperse, but the crowd disregarded lawful orders. Additional deputies arrived and the subjects eventually dispersed,” stated sheriff’s officials.

At approximately 12:33 p.m., the protestors marched back towards the main entrance of the police station. As they walked across the driveway of a carwash, they crossed paths with a gray vehicle occupied by an adult female driver, and an adult male passenger.

The driver attempted to exit from the strip mall and honked for the protestors to move out of the way as the passenger exited the vehicle. Protesters shouted he struck a female and that another person was struck by the vehicle. A fight occurred between the male passenger and several of the protestors near the driveway.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies observed multiple subjects assault and pepper spray an uninvolved citizen at a nearby business.

“While deputies attempted to bring the victim to safety, multiple subjects obstructed and delayed deputies. One subject assaulted a deputy who was in the process of effecting an arrest,” stated sheriff’s officials.

David Chavez, 27, a resident of Riverside, was arrested for assault with a caustic chemical and unlawful assembly.

Wendy Lujan, 40, a resident of Pomona, was arrested for assault with a caustic chemical, obstructing a peace officer, battery, and unlawful assembly.

Victor Alba, 30, a resident of Victorville, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, battery, and unlawful assembly.

Wayne Freeman, 36, a resident of Moreno Valley, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, and unlawful assembly. All suspects were booked into custody at the High Desert Detention Center.

Edin Alex Enamorado is a popular Street Vendor activist who was at the protest and posted the following on Instagram about the incident, “The person coming out of the car wash had 2 chances to drive out. They went out and came back to try and victimize themselves. It was a SET UP. Victorville PD this cite and release will cost you $,” stated Enamorado.

Enamorado said the arrests were a “silly desperate move by the Victorville Police Department and the people in the car had been “dogging” them for a while before. According to Enamorado, they pulled up very aggressively, left, and came back a second time to intimidate the crowd.

“This is what small cities like Victorville do and they’re ruling the city like a dictatorship or they could just make up these charges just to get their way or to try and prove a point,” stated Enamorado.

The City of Victorville released the following statement:

“As City leaders, we join with members of our community who have concerns about the incident that occurred at Victor Valley High School last Friday night. We have been in communication with the leadership of both the Victor Valley Union High School District and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. I ask for the community’s patience as the investigation is conducted.” Sue Jones, Public Information Officer

The Victor Valley Union High School District Superintendent released the following statement:

“We continue to gather facts as we examine the distressing events after Friday night’s football game. We are fully cooperating with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in their investigation. We have contacted the family to offer support to the student who suffered injuries. We request the community’s patience as this matter is still under investigation.” Carl Coles, Victor Valley Union High School District Superintendent

Sheriff’s officials said anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

