Four men arrested on narcotics and stolen property charges after a traffic stop in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in Phelan resulted in the arrest of four men for narcotics sales and possession of stolen property, officials said.

It happened on March 29, 2023, at about 2:00 pm, when Deputy J. Delano stopped a black Scion on Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan, for California vehicle code violations.

Officials said that during a search of the vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash, and packaging consistent with the sales of narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Sergio Estrada, a resident of Phelan, and passenger, 27-year-old Andrew Saucedo, a resident of Muscoy, were arrested for possession of narcotics for sales and transportation of narcotics for sales. They were booked at High Desert Detention Center.

As a result of this arrest, deputies authored a search warrant for Estrada’s residence, located in the 11200 block of Nugget Road in Phelan. At about 9:30 am, the following morning the warrant was authored at the location.

At the residence, deputies recovered a stolen trailer and a stolen Yamaha motorcycle.

Ruben Saucedo, 52, a resident of Muscoy, and Abraham Moreno, 35, a resident of Colton, who were at the residence at the time the search warrant was served, were arrested without incident for possession of stolen property.

Ruben Saucedo was also booked on an outstanding warrant out of Orange County for possession of stolen property and is being held without bail on a parole hold.

An additional charge of possession of stolen property was added to Sergio Estrada and Andrew Saucedo who were still incarcerated at the time of the search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

