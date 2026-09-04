Four Killed, Others Injured In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash On Highway 2 Near Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash along Highway 2 near Wrightwood early Friday morning.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:34 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2026, along Angeles Crest Highway (SR-2), near Flume Canyon Road and close to the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

According to CHP officials, six people were inside the Hyundai Veloster when the crash occurred. Five of the six occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The Hyundai Veloster is designed to seat five people.

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The four people killed were two men and two women. Their identities have not been released in the information currently available.

Initial information in the CHP log described an overturned vehicle. Minutes later, dispatch information stated that the vehicle had gone off a cliff and rolled into a meadow area.

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Aerial video captured by ABC7 showed the badly mangled Hyundai Veloster on a slope alongside the highway. Four bodies covered with blankets could be seen at separate locations around the crash scene.

The aerial video also showed a utility pole near the wreckage that appeared to have been snapped in half.

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The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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