Four Juveniles Arrested After Deputies Pursue Gray Kia Minivan Following Vehicle Burglary Calls In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four juveniles were arrested after reports of multiple vehicle burglaries in Victorville led deputies into a pursuit late Friday night that also resulted in a sheriff’s patrol vehicle catching fire.

At about 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2026, deputies responded to the 13700 block of Andean Court after dispatchers received multiple calls about vehicle burglaries.

According to Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, callers reported seeing multiple people in a gray Kia van breaking into vehicles.

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With assistance from Sheriff’s Aviation, deputies spotted the Kia minivan on Amargosa Road near Seneca Road.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit began. The Kia eventually became disabled, and four male suspects fled on foot.

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(Photo by Veronica Gomez)

Deputies detained all four suspects and determined they were juveniles. All four were arrested, according to Orejel. Officials confirmed the van was stolen.

During the incident, one of the sheriff’s patrol vehicles caught fire in a vacant field near High Desert Church and became fully engulfed, causing an intense orange glow in the night sky and sending a large plume of smoke over the surrounding area. The fire was eventually extinguished.

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Information on what caused the sheriff’s patrol vehicle to catch fire was not provided. The investigation is being handled by the Victorville Police Department.

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