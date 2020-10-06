Foul play not suspected in 3 separate deaths over the weekend in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said foul play is not suspected in three separate deaths over the weekend in Victorville.

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, at about 11:49 AM, a female transient was found deceased near the housing area at the former George Air Force Base. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said no signs of foul play were detected.

Several hours later, at about 3:00 PM, deputies along with personnel from Victorville City Fire and AMR, responded to a man down, near the Wells Fargo Bank in the 12500 block of Hesperia Road. Rodriguez said a 56-year old male was pronounced deceased by medical personnel and no indications of foul play were discovered.

The following day at about 10:13 AM a 63-year-old female was found deceased in her hotel room at the Green Tree Inn located in the 14100 block of Green Tree Blvd. and foul play was not suspected.

Rodriguez said the Sheriff’s Coroner Division is conducting the investigation into the cause of deaths.

