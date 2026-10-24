Foster Homes Needed After Devore Shelter Takes In More Than 100 Dogs Following Animal Welfare Investigation

DEVORE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Animal Care is asking the community for help after taking in more than 100 additional dogs following an animal welfare investigation.

The department confirmed the increased number of dogs in its care in a social media update, thanking residents, foster families, adopters and rescue partners for their continued support.

Before announcing the additional intake, the department had alerted the public that its Animal Care team was responding to an animal welfare investigation involving approximately 100 dogs and preparing for a potentially large intake at the Devore Animal Shelter.

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Officials have not released details about the nature of the animal welfare investigation or disclosed where it took place.

The department urged residents to consider adopting, fostering or working with rescue organizations to create additional space at the shelter.

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The department emphasized that finding homes for animals already at the shelter would help accommodate the anticipated influx.

“Every dog who finds a placement creates space for another dog in need and potentially saves a life,” the earlier statement said.

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In its latest update, Animal Care officials continued encouraging community involvement, emphasizing the importance of foster homes, permanent adoptions and rescue partnerships.

“We can’t do this work alone. Every foster home, every adopter, and every partner helps us give these dogs the safety and care they deserve,” the department stated.

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Residents interested in helping can visit the Devore Animal Shelter or explore adoption and fostering opportunities through San Bernardino County Animal Care.

Those interested in providing temporary homes for shelter animals can learn more about the county’s foster program by visiting the San Bernardino County Animal Care foster parent page.

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For additional information about adopting or helping shelter animals, visit animalcare.sbcounty.gov or call 909-386-9820.

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“With more than 100 additional dogs now in our care, your compassion, help with spreading the word, fosters, and adoptions are truly making a difference,” San Bernardino County Animal Care stated.

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