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Forward Progress Stopped On Juniper Fire In Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 5:01 pm | Sep. 25, 2026 Updated 5:24 pm | Sep. 25, 2026
(Photo courtesy of William West)

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the Juniper Fire on Friday afternoon after the blaze burned approximately 65 acres in the foothills of Apple Valley.

The vegetation fire was reported on Sept. 25, 2026, at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of Bowen Ranch Road and Juniper Flats Road.

Initial reports indicated the fire was approximately 5 to 7 acres and burning in grass and brush at a moderate rate of spread. No structures were reported threatened at the time.

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Two Type 3 air tankers were requested to assist with the firefighting effort. The blaze later grew to approximately 14 acres, prompting a request for four additional water tenders.

(Photo credit: Geoff Whittford)

Helicopters assisting with the firefighting effort were observed filling their water tanks at Hesperia Lake before returning to the fire. Hesperia Lake announced that the park and fishing are closed for emergency services until further notice.

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At about 4 p.m., officials reported that forward progress of the fire had been stopped and that ground and air resources were making good progress. The fire is 5% contained.

The fire is under Unified Command by CAL FIRE and the Bureau of Land Management, while the San Bernardino County Fire Department continues to assist.

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(Photo credit: Bernice Nunez)

This is a developing story. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 5:01 pm | Sep. 25, 2026 Updated 5:24 pm | Sep. 25, 2026
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