Fort Irwin Soldier Reported Missing Was Found Safe in Sequoia National Park

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — U.S. Army Pfc. Alejandro Espinola, who was reported missing on July 18, 2024, has been located safe and sound in Sequoia National Park.

Officials confirmed that Pfc. Espinola was found on July 30, 2024, via an official letter from the Public Affairs Office.

“We are pleased to announce that Pfc. Espinola is safe,” stated Col. Kevin T. Black, commander of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. “Notifying his family was a moment of great relief. We appreciate the efforts of Army CID, local law enforcement, and everyone involved in ensuring his safe return.”

The search effort included collaboration between Army CID, local law enforcement agencies, and park officials, showcasing a coordinated effort to locate Pfc. Espinola.

The case remains under investigation, with no further details available at this time.





