Fort Irwin Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Soldier

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Fort Irwin officials are requesting public assistance in locating U.S. Army PFC Alejandro Espinola, a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

Espinola was reported missing on Thursday, July 18, 2024, after he did not report for duty.

According to a Facebook post by Missing People in America, individuals close to Espinola noted signs of distress, such as giving away property, draining bank accounts, and isolating himself from others. It is also believed that he may have discarded his phone.

The search for PFC Espinola is being conducted by Fort Irwin’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), with support from the Department of Emergency Services (DES) and local law enforcement. Efforts are being made to utilize all available resources in the search.

“The health and safety of our Soldier is our number one concern,” said Col. Kevin T. Black, commander of the 11th ACR. “The chain of command is actively communicating with PFC Espinola’s family to keep them informed of ongoing search efforts,” he added.

PFC Espinola is 26 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 164 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of PFC Espinola is urged to contact Fort Irwin CID at (760) 442-9316 or local law enforcement. This incident remains under investigation.





