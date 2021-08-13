Fort Irwin man arrested a second time for distributing child pornography

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old Fort Irwin man was arrested for distributing child pornography for the second time in less than two years.

Officials said Steven Berg was arrested again on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at a residence in the 5200 block of Bighorn Lane in Fort Irwin.

According to a news release, Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC) and Sheriff’s Hi-Tech Division, began an investigation into the downloading, possession, and distribution of child pornography.

Officials from multiple agencies served the warrant at his home and Berg was found to be in possession of child pornography. He was interviewed and subsequently booked into the High Desert Detention Center and his bail was set at $25,000.00.

Berg was already on supervised probation for PC 311.11 (a) possession of child pornography after he was arrested in January 2020 for downloading and distributing child porn.

According to court documents, On February 28, 2021, Berg pleaded not guilty and was convicted after accepting a plea deal. His second charge was dismissed and he was sentenced to 36-months of felony probation. Berg was eligible to serve his 180-day term with the county jail weekend or a work release program.

Berg entered a not guilty plea for his latest charges during an August 10th in-custody arraignment and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 24th.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detectives Brian Arias or Gerard Deloria of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

