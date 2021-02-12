Former Oak Hills High School Assistant Principal Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A former assistant principal at Oak Hills High School arrested for sexually abusing an underage girl is being held without bail, officials said.

On Monday, February 8, 2021, investigators from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Apple Valley Station, contacted the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail regarding a 10-year-old female victim who disclosed she was sexually abused.

Crimes Against Children detectives identified the suspect as Matthew Lin Johnson, 42, a resident of Apple Valley.

“Following an extensive investigation, CAC detectives discovered the crime occurred multiple times when the victim was seven and eight-years-old,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Additionally, detectives learned Johnson worked as the Assistant Principal at Oak Hills High School.

(Oak Hills High School admin staff bios)

“At this time, CAC detectives have not found any evidence that Johnson had inappropriate contact with students at the school,” stated the release.

At the conclusion of the investigation, CAC detectives arrested Johnson. He was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for violation of PC 288.5(a), continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age 14, PC 288(a) lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

(booking photo)

