Former Gentlemen’s Club in Hesperia Erupted Into Fire for 3rd Time in Four Years

Hesperia, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In a recurring pattern of incidents, San Bernardino County Firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire at the former gentlemen’s club in Hesperia.

The blaze broke out at approximately 7:05 pm on December 15, 2023, engulfing the deserted establishment located in the 14800 block of Bear Valley Road, near Cottonwood Avenue.

Upon their arrival, firefighting units were met with a single-story boarded-up building consumed by heavy smoke and flames.

The firefighters initiated their offensive strategy to combat the inferno. This is not the first time the abandoned establishment has succumbed to flames.

In fact, this marks the third instance of fire-related incidents within a span of four years.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was successfully extinguished within the hour.

At present, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, but the Hesperia Police Department has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

No further details were available.

