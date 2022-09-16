Former foster parent arrested in Barstow for molesting several children

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities released the photo of a former foster parent arrested for molesting several children and detectives believe there are other victims out there.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, detectives from the Morongo Basin Station and the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail investigated allegations of sexual abuse to a minor by a foster parent.

Detectives identified former foster parent 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza, a resident of Barstow, as the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives identified five former foster children as confirmed victims of sexual abuse by Esparza.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, Crimes Against Children detectives interviewed Esparza and further evidence was obtained. At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives arrested Esparza.

Esparza was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for violation of PC 288(a) felony and PC 287(c)(1) felony. Esparza remains in custody with bail set at $250,000.00.



Detectives believe there are other victims who have been victimized by Esparza and are releasing his photo. If you have any information regarding this case or have been victimized by Esparza, please call the Crime Against Children Detail at 909-387-3545.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

(booking photo)

