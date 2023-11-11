Former Disney Star, VVC alum to Perform USO Tribute Concert, Honoring Local Veterans 

VICTORVILLE, CALIFORNIA – Victor Valley College is honored to announce an upcoming USO Tribute Concert, “Star and Stripes Forever: Salute to the Troops,” featuring former Disney Star Chelsea Emma Franko, a former student from Victor Valley College. Chelsea is renowned for her exceptional portrayal of Elsa in the live musical Frozen at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and her prominent role as the face of Elsa in various marketing campaigns for the Walt Disney Company.

This outstanding event is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Victor Valley College, located at 18422 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, CA. Tickets are available for $10 online and at the door, with free admission for all veterans.

“Stars and Stripes Forever: Salute to the Troops” is a heartfelt USO-style show in honor of Veterans Day. Chelsea, accompanied by a 10-piece little big band, will take the audience on a nostalgic journey through the Great American Songbook, performing many of the wartime songs that hold a special place in the hearts of veterans and patriots alike. Chelsea Franko expressed her excitement, saying, “I am so thrilled about it! I thought it would be a wonderful way to honor those who have fought for our country and our freedom.”

(“Chelsea as Elsa” – Chelsea performs as Elsa from Disney’s Frozen at the Hyperion Theater at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.)

Franko’s strong connection to Victor Valley College is evident. She fondly recalls her time as a student at the college, stating, “I feel like I grew up at the PAC. This is my first solo show here, and it feels like I am coming home!”

As a former VVC student, Franko has a deep history with the PAC stage, having performed in numerous plays, musicals, and special events throughout her journey. She describes the college as a place where she not only pursued her education but also honed her performing skills.

With an impressive career in entertainment, including taking on iconic roles in musical theater and with Disney, Franko shared one of her most memorable moments: “Being told by a young child that they ‘want to grow up to be just like you’ is surreal.” Franko’s portrayal of beloved characters has touched the lives of many, and her work with Make-A-Wish Foundation and other charitable organizations has left an indelible impact on those she has encountered.

Chelsea’s experiences as a professional entertainer have also given her unique insights into her time at Disney, where she performed in front of a global audience. She mentioned, “I was performing in the world premiere production of Disney’s Frozen. There was a lot of hype and scrutiny surrounding the show before it even opened to the public.” Despite the added pressure, she remains proud of her time at Disney and would eagerly return if given the opportunity.

As for her decision to put on a show dedicated to veterans, Franko shared, “I want to remind Vets that the sacrifices they made were not in vain, and that we appreciate all they did for the good of humanity. Hopefully, my show can bring back a lot of fond memories for them.”

To High Desert kids pursuing a career in the arts, Chelsea offers valuable advice: “Get used to disappointment. It won’t be easy, and you’ll hear ‘no’ more times than ‘yes.’ It takes a lot of patience and dedication to the craft to begin to see the fruits of your labor blossom. But I think that dreams can be powerful things.”

(“Chelsea as Elphaba” – Chelsea backstage at an off-Broadway production of Wicked. Chelsea performed as “Elphaba.”)

Join Chelsea Emma Franko and her 10-piece little big band for an unforgettable afternoon of music, nostalgia, and appreciation for our veterans at Victor Valley College’s Performing Arts Center on November 11th, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the door, and veterans will be admitted free of charge.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit vvc.edu/pac-events.

Veterans can pick up their tickets directly through VVC Marketing Director Robert Sewell by calling 909-208-8515 or emailing VVC Marketing Coordinator Andrew Caravella at andrew.caravella@vvc.edu

