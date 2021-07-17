Adelanto News
Food trucks roll into Adelanto Stadium for ‘Market 760’ Saturday
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Market 760, the biggest food truck event to hit the Victor Valley is back in town on Saturday, July 17th!
Due to covid regulations, the highly anticipated event was scaled down a bit this year. Out of the 50 food vendors that applied only 25 were selected to be part of the event along with 10 culture vendors.
Market 760 is taking place inside the Adelanto Stadium from 4 pm until 12:00 am! Entry ticket prices range from $5 – $20 and can be purchased in advance via the following link: Market 760
