Food truck employees robbed at gunpoint on Highway 395 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after employees working inside a food truck were robbed at gunpoint.

It happened on March 21, 2021, at about 10:21 pm, at the intersection of Palmdale Road and US Highway 395.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG there were food workers inside the food truck when the armed robbery occurred.

“The robbers entered the truck, pointed guns at the employees, and took money from the cash register,” stated Blake.

Blake said they do not have a description of the suspects and the name of the food truck business was not in the call for service or in the deputy’s report.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

