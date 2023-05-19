Food 4 Less employee punched and threatened with a knife, Apple Valley man arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for assault after punching and threatening a Food 4 Less employee.

It happened on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 12:56 p.m., in the 20100 block of Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

Store employees called 911 and reported they asked a subject to leave the store and he became argumentative resulting in an altercation.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the subject pulled out a knife and threatened and punched the victim several times before leaving the area.

Deputy Ashton Godwin and Deputy Gabriel Dominguez responded and found the subject, identified as David Iagulli, in a neighborhood nearby, where he was detained.

Deputies contacted the victim and witnesses at Food 4 Less and after an investigation, arrested Iagulli. The victim, 45-year-old Rogelio Morfin, of Apple Valley, did not require medical attention.

Iagulli was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Deputy Godwin at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

