Fontana Police Officer, 28, arrested for rape of a minor by intoxication

FONTANA, Calif. — A 28-year-old Fontana police officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old female, officials said.

Nicholas Shawn Stark, a resident of Fontana, was arrested for PC 261(a)(3) Rape of minor by Intoxication at the conclusion of an investigation on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s news release, on June 2nd the Fontana Police Department contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and requested assistance with the investigation.



At the time of his arrest, Stark was employed by the Fontana Police Department as a police officer. However, It was determined the crime occurred prior to Stark’s employment with the Fontana Police Department.

Stark was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and bail was set at $250,00.00.

Stark’s booking photo was released to the public and any additional victims or anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

