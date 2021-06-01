Fontana PD searching for sexual assault suspect

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Fontana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting an elderly disabled woman inside her home.

On June 1, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Juniper Ave, reference a possible assault.

The suspect entered the home by removing screens from the window and forcing his way into the room where the victim was and sexually assaulted her.

Police said prior to assaulting the elderly disabled female, the suspect entered another residence on the same block of Juniper Avenue and sexually assaulted another female but was scared off by a family member.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic adult male between 20 and 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts. The suspect has a tattoo on the left side of his neck of the letter “S” and a tattoo on his left forearm.

If you have information regarding either incident, have surveillance camera footage or know who the suspect is, please contact Detective V. Gutierrez at (909) 350-8170 or at vgutierrez@fontana.org.

