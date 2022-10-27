Fontana PD searching for additional victims after two men were arrested for fuel theft

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Fontana Police Department is searching for additional victims after two men were arrested for fuel theft.

On Wednesday, October 26th, officers responded to a gas station in the 16000 block of Jurupa Avenue regarding two subjects possibly stealing diesel fuel.

Officials said when officers arrived, they located Jaime Llamas, 41, a resident of Victorville, and Yonar Bello-Lopez, 38, a resident of Riverside, filling two trucks that had altered gas tanks that would hold over a thousand gallons each.

(image google maps)

“After paying the clerk 500 dollars for fuel, they manipulated the gas pump and received approximately two thousand gallons of fuel, valued at over fifteen thousand dollars,” stated the Fontana Police Department.

Llamas and Bello-Lopez were arrested and booked for Grand Theft and are being held on 25,000 bails.

According to the company’s corporate investigations department, these subjects and their trucks have been to this gas station doing the same activity before. “We believe these suspects have done this numerous times and different gas stations and are looking for additional victims,” stated Fontana Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-350-7740.

