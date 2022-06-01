All News
Fontana man with loaded gun arrested in Victorville shopping center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Fontana man was arrested in Victorville after witnesses called 911 and reported a man with a gun in a busy parking lot.
It happened on Monday, May 20, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, in the 14000 block of US Highway 395.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded and contacted the suspect identified as 23-year-old Andrew Herrrera standing near his vehicle, officials said.
Officials said deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle and recovered ammunition and a loaded handgun.
Herrera was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and carrying a firearm-not the registered owner.
According to public arrest records, Herrera was released on bail the following day and has no court appearance scheduled.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
2 teens carrying guns with an extended magazine arrested near Village Elementary School in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
11-year-old boy killed while riding a skateboard in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville PD asking for help in finding a 14-year-old runaway
-
All News6 days ago
Crash sends SUV into Bank of America parking lot on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Driver injured in crash leaving car wash in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Pedestrian hit near Main Street and Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Driver rescued after car crashes through fence along Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
-
All News2 days ago
Wrightwood man shot and killed inside his home, suspect arrested