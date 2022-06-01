Fontana man with loaded gun arrested in Victorville shopping center

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Fontana man was arrested in Victorville after witnesses called 911 and reported a man with a gun in a busy parking lot.

It happened on Monday, May 20, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, in the 14000 block of US Highway 395.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded and contacted the suspect identified as 23-year-old Andrew Herrrera standing near his vehicle, officials said.

Officials said deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle and recovered ammunition and a loaded handgun.

Herrera was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and carrying a firearm-not the registered owner.

According to public arrest records, Herrera was released on bail the following day and has no court appearance scheduled.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

