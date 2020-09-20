Fontana man arrested for lewd and lascivious acts involving 3 juveniles

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 27-year-old Fontana man after an investigation into lewd and lascivious acts involving three juvenile female victims, officials said.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, officers from the Redlands Police Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail, conducted a joint investigation into pimping and pandering of three girls ages 14, 14, and 15.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Samuel Delcid as the suspect and located him in the 7500 block of Citrus Avenue in Fontana.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “detectives discovered evidence the crimes of lewd and lascivious acts against a child under 14 and oral copulation of a child under 14 were committed.”

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives arrested Delcid and booked him into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for violation of PC 288(a) lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 and under and PC 287(c)(1) oral copulation of a child under 14, with a bail of $200,000.

On Monday, September 14, 2020, Delcid posted bond and was released from custody.

If you have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim, please contact Detective Jonathan Cavender at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

