Fontana man, 50, ID’d as pedestrian struck and killed Thursday night in Old Town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials identified the pedestrian struck and killed Thursday night in Old Town Victorville as Humberto Flores-Torres, 50, a resident of Fontana.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at about 9:02pm, deputies responded to the intersection of D Street and Fourth Street in Victorville for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials said that Humberto Flores-Torres was walking northbound across D Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in the number two lane.

Sheriff’s officials said the male driver of the vehicle stopped and called 911. First responders with Victorville Fire arrived and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle who cooperated with investigators. The driver was released at the scene.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

