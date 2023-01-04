Fog reduces visibility to 15 feet in parts of Cajon Pass, drivers warned to avoid travel until Thursday

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Commuters are warned to avoid travel until Thursday night due to severe weather.

“We aren’t messing around! We have some serious weather hitting California over the next few days,”said Caltrans District 8, “If able, try to avoid travel during inclement weather.”

At 1:25 a.m, the California Highway Patrol logs showed that a warning was issued after cars were unable see past 15 feet ahead of their vehicle due to heavy fog, early Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, traffic was clear in both directions of travel on the Interstate 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass, with no reports of traffic collisions.

At 1:30 pm, a metal strap was reported on the Oak Hill Road on-ramp entering the southbound freeway.

Also on the 15 southbound near the Cajon Pass scales, CHP logs are reporting a large trash barrel in the #1 lane at Highway 138.

One lane of the northbound 15 freeway is closed until 3pm for emergency work, between Ranchero Road, ending just before Joshua Street.

Rain is expected today and tomorrow, with Thursday showing an 80% chance of showers, and a low of 40 degrees, with a high of 48 degrees (F).

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.