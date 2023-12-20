Flood Watch Issued Over Victor Valley; Excessive Rain Expected Across SoCal

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Flood Watch for several areas in Southwest California, including Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, and Victorville.

This watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, signaling the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

The affected areas also include the Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Residents should remain vigilant as the storm system from the Pacific brings occasional showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

These conditions could result in heavy rainfall, with rain rates reaching up to 1 inch per hour, particularly on Thursday night and Friday.

Excessive runoff may lead to flooding in various locations, including rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas prone to floods.

Therefore, it is crucial to stay updated with the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action if Flood Warnings are issued.

To prepare for potential flooding, residents residing in flood-prone areas are encouraged to have a contingency plan in place.

Monitor local authorities’ recommendations and heed any evacuation orders issued for your safety.

For further information and safety guidelines regarding floods, please visit the National Weather Service's official website: https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

