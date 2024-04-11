Five Years of Reactivation Celebration for Victorville Fire on April 11, 2024

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The community is invited to a Five Years of Reactivation Celebration for the Victorville Fire Department, Thursday, April 11 at 4 p.m. at Fire Station 311, 16200 Desert Knoll Dr.

During this free event, Victorville Fire will also push into service three new Type 1 Engines benefitting the Victorville Community. The “push-in” is a time-honored tradition that fire department’s use to mark the addition of new apparatus to their fleet.

Victorville Fire’s three, new Type 1 Engines are part of the City of Victorville’s commitment to expanding public safety service for the growing Victorville community.

Attendees will also be invited to tour the engine bay, view the fire apparatus, and enjoy free refreshments and giveaways.

The history of the Victorville Fire Department dates back to 1926 when the Victorville County Fire Protection District was established. In 1930, the Victorville Volunteer Fire Department was established. In 1976, approximately 14 years after Victorville was incorporated, control of the Victorville Fire Protection District was assumed by the City of Victorville. In March 2019, the City of Victorville re-established its Fire Department after contracting the fire services for 10 years.

