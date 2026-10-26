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Five HVAC Units Stripped At Vacant Big Lots Building In Hesperia, Causing Thousands In Damage

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:05 am | Oct. 26, 2026 Updated 11:05 am | Oct. 26, 2026
Five HVAC Units Stripped At Vacant Big Lots Building In Hesperia
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HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a commercial burglary at the vacant Big Lots building after five HVAC units were stripped, causing thousands of dollars in damage to each unit.

Deputies were dispatched to the building in the 16800 block of Main Street for a reported burglary, according to information provided to VVNG by Lyndsi Garrett, sheriff’s service specialist at the Hesperia Police Department.

The facility manager arrived after being alerted to an alarm activation possibly triggered by someone tampering with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, Garrett said.

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The manager reported that five HVAC units had been stripped sometime between August 26, 2026, and October 22, 2026. Each unit sustained thousands of dollars in damage.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 11:05 am | Oct. 26, 2026 Updated 11:05 am | Oct. 26, 2026
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