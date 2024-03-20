Five gang members in possession of firearms arrested at the Green Tree Suites in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies arrested five documented street gang members after finding firearms in their possession in a room at the Green Tree Inn and Suites in Victorville.

On Friday, March 15, 2024, at 10:27 p.m., Deputies J. Mora and D. Steuerwald contacted a 16-year-old male juvenile while exiting the hotel at 14173 Green Tree Blvd.

While talking with the juvenile, deputies could see a gun in plain sight in the room, through the open door.

Four additional subjects inside the room, Alejandro Martinez, 39, from Hesperia, Francisco Alvarado, 29, from Hesperia, Jose Bejar, 23, of Victorville, and David Mejia Lozano, 23, of Hesperia, were detained. Detective J. Carroll authored a search warrant for the room.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “additional weapons were located inside the room during execution of the search warrant. One of the guns was confirmed stolen and another had its serial number obliterated.”

Sheriff’s officials said all five suspects are documented criminal street gang members. Martinez, Alvarado, Bejar, and Mejia-Lozano were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center where they are being held without bail.

The 16-year-old male juvenile was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Mora or Deputy D. Steuerwald, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)