Five Arrested After $4.3 Million In Suspected Stolen Catalytic Converters Recovered

SANTA ANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Five people were arrested and approximately 2,400 suspected stolen catalytic converters valued at about $4.3 million were recovered following a three-month investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring operating across north Orange County, authorities said.

According to a written statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, investigators served multiple search warrants on Sept. 3, 2026, in Orange and Los Angeles counties in connection with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department said its North Investigations Unit and North Directed Enforcement Team linked a series of catalytic converter thefts in multiple north Orange County cities to what authorities described as a complex operation involving the theft, dismantling, transfer and purchasing of catalytic converters.

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During the investigation and execution of the search warrants, authorities reported recovering approximately 2,400 suspected stolen catalytic converters, several large shipping boxes containing precious metals, two unregistered firearms and more than $105,000 in U.S. currency.

(Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

The recovered catalytic converters have an estimated total value of approximately $4.3 million, according to the department.

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Authorities identified the five people arrested as Jorge Alberto Delgadillo, 35, of Maywood; Julio Moreno Reyes, 40, of Los Angeles; Gilberto Valdovino, 27, of Los Angeles; Brayan CruzDeLeon, 20, of Los Angeles; and Hugo SaenzMarin, 24, of Compton.

All five were booked on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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(Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

Several agencies assisted with the investigation, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau, Los Angeles County Fire/Haz-Mat Investigations, California Department of Motor Vehicles Investigations, California Department of Insurance Investigations and City of Irvine Code Enforcement.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office also played what the Sheriff’s Department described as a “vital role throughout the investigation.”

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Authorities reminded residents to remain vigilant and recommended parking vehicles in well-lit areas or garages when possible. The department also suggested using anti-theft devices or having identifying information etched onto vehicle parts.

(Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

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