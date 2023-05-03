First District Hosting Dozens of Events For the Cinco De Mayo Weekend

Spring is in full swing, and the First District is hosting several events to keep you entertained this weekend!

Town of Apple Valley is celebrating May the 4th with a Star Wars-themed run from 6-8 p.m. at Apple Valley Civic Center Park. Participants are invited to dress as their favorite Star Wars character and run for the Light Side or Dark Side. This race is untimed, so all paces are welcome. All runners registered receive a custom finisher medal and light stick. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, click here.

Hesperia Lake Park is kicking off night fishing season on Friday, May 5. Night fishing will run from 2-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Cost is $30 for anglers (5 fish limit) and $27 for military and seniors. Children 10 and under are $13, with a 2 fish limit. For more information, please visit HesperiaParks.com.

The High Desert Cinco de Mayo Festival is coming to Adelanto Plaza and Event Center on Saturday, May 6. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with live entertainment, food vendors, bounce houses, vendors and much more. For additional information, please call 760-373-0362 or email information@hdhcc.org

Apple Valley Recreation is hosting its Rockin’ Flea Market at Lion’s Park on May 6. The community flea market welcomes individuals, non-profits, church and civic groups to sell rummage items. There will also be music and food vendors at the event. Parking and admission is free! Vendor spaces are $20, or $10 for non-profits. Call 760-240-7880 for more information or visit AppleValleyEvents.org.

The Wrightwood Chamber of Commerce and Wrightwood Brew Co. are hosting the mountain village’s inaugural “Off Road Spring Fling” on Saturday, May 6. Enjoy live music from Delta Shade and Dustin Grijalva, washer tournaments, frisbee golf, and plenty of food and drinks! The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. in the Wrightwood Community Center parking lot. For more information, please call (760) 249-4320.

The Cedar Street Market will also take place in Wrightwood on Saturday, featuring a variety of artisan vendors, food and live music. The event will take place at the corner of Cedar and Laura Streets in downtown Wrightwood. For more information, please call 760-713-4812.

