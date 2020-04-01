First COVID-19 case in Apple Valley confirmed as the county’s cases climb to 183

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The first case of COVID-19 in the Town of Apple Valley was reported today as the number of cases in San Bernardino County climbed to 183.

According to the San Bernardino County COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard the first positive case of the novel coronavirus within the town’s borders was confirmed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Additionally, San Bernardino County officials held a press conference to discuss one of the largest recorded outbreaks in Yucaipa.

Yucaipa, which is home to a large retirement community, said that as of noon Tuesday, 51 residents of nursing facility have been confirmed positive, and 6 staff have also been confirmed positive, according to the press conference.

San Bernardino County Public Health director Trudy Raymundo discussed the timeline of the outbreak.

On Thursday, March 26th, the County Health was contacted by Redlands Community Hospital to run a test on a patient that was coming from Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation.

That day, they were notified that the test did come back positive, and the patient later passed away. The same day, the State COVID hotline was contacted and informed of the first death to occur inside a nursing facility.

Between Thursday and Friday throughout the day, Redland’s Community then collected specimens from three other individuals of Cedar Mountian.

Tests ran on those specimens revealed those three individuals were also confirmed positive.

On Monday, the Health Department received notification of the second death from one of the confirmed positive cases at Cedar Mountain.

“Today, I was able to speak with my staff, and as of noon, we’ve now confirmed 51 residents of Cedar Mountain have been confirmed positive, six staff have also been confirmed positive,” stated Raymundo.

Further test results for other residents in the nursing facility are pending at this time.

“Now, it’s more important than ever to limit your exposure to the coronavirus by following the CDC’s guidelines,” stated San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon.

“Social distancing is the best way to prevent spread, we ask that those non-essential businesses remain closed, and we ask that those that don’t need to travel, stay home. There are government code sections and health and safety code sections that could be used to enforce this, but our goal since the start is to get voluntary compliance, and it seems to be working,” McMahon said.

Victorville added one more case for a total of 7, making it the city with the most confirmed cases in the Victor Valley. Hesperia has a total of four confirmed cases as well as Barstow. Phelan and Oak Hills each remain at 1 case. Meanwhile, Adelanto still has no recorded cases.

